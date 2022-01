When it comes to taking a vacation most of the time you want to get out of town. However, this new Amarillo Airbnb will make you want to stay in Amarillo for vacation. When I saw this cute Airbnb hit the Amarillo market, I instantly wanted to book a weekend stay at this place. Not only is it super cute, but it gives you the feeling of staying in the mountains, or Santa Fe with it's adobe exterior. Oh and it gets even better, it's called Casa Grande. How great is this name.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO