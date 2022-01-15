NC weather forecast: Winter storm watch issued for much of North Carolina for Sunday
The National Weather Center has issued a winter storm watch for much of North Carolina.The winter storm watch officially goes into effect Saturday night and continues through Sunday evening. Winter storm watches are issued more than 24-hours ahead of winter storms; they indicate there is at least a 50 percent chance of hazardous winter weather happening. With a winter storm watch in effect, everybody in the area should make plans to stay home and stay safe during the storm.
TIMINGSaturday will be cold with highs around 40 degrees and lows overnight dipping well below freezing. Sunday highs will likely not rise out of the 30s. Snow and sleet will begin after midnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. There is potential for a significant buildup of ice, potentially a third to half an inch before it turns to rain. Even a small amount will cause difficulties, but if the heavier ice accumulations develop, we are looking at very hazardous conditions with the potential for downed trees and power lines causing extended power outages along with the dangerous travel. Strong winds could actually make things worse. Once the transition to rain occurs during the afternoon hours, it will be on top of this layer of ice, which will add to the risk of flooding. Highest ice accumulations likely be North and West of Raleigh. Rain will transition back to a wintry mix Sunday night as the low pressure departs and temps drop below freezing. Wind gusts of up to 30-35 mph will be possible. Wind chills Saturday will be in the 30s. Wind chills Sunday will be in the teens and even single digits through early afternoon. Specific timing of when this will happen in your neighborhood of course depends on where in central North Carolina you are located. Areas west and north will keep the snow and freezing rain longer, and thus accumulate more of those potentially dangerous conditions. WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
The entire First Alert Weather Team is here to help you get ready for winter weather.
Comments / 0