NC weather forecast: Winter storm watch issued for much of North Carolina for Sunday

The National Weather Center has issued a winter storm watch for much of North Carolina.

The winter storm watch officially goes into effect Saturday night and continues through Sunday evening. Winter storm watches are issued more than 24-hours ahead of winter storms; they indicate there is at least a 50 percent chance of hazardous winter weather happening.

TIMING

Saturday will be cold with highs around 40 degrees and lows overnight dipping well below freezing. Sunday highs will likely not rise out of the 30s.

Snow and sleet will begin after midnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

There is potential for a significant buildup of ice, potentially a third to half an inch before it turns to rain. Even a small amount will cause difficulties, but if the heavier ice accumulations develop, we are looking at very hazardous conditions with the potential for downed trees and power lines causing extended power outages along with the dangerous travel.

Strong winds could actually make things worse. Once the transition to rain occurs during the afternoon hours, it will be on top of this layer of ice, which will add to the risk of flooding. Highest ice accumulations likely be North and West of Raleigh. Rain will transition back to a wintry mix Sunday night as the low pressure departs and temps drop below freezing.

Wind gusts of up to 30-35 mph will be possible. Wind chills Saturday will be in the 30s. Wind chills Sunday will be in the teens and even single digits through early afternoon.

Specific timing of when this will happen in your neighborhood of course depends on where in central North Carolina you are located. Areas west and north will keep the snow and freezing rain longer, and thus accumulate more of those potentially dangerous conditions.

The entire First Alert Weather Team is here to help you get ready for winter weather.

CONDITIONS

Ice is the biggest threat during this storm. While snow will also likely happen, central North Carolina is in line to get more ice than snow.

Plus, that ice accumulation combined with strong winds on the back end of the storm could create problems for trees--resulting in structural damage and power outages.

The ice will also likely make road conditions hazardous. Everyone should be prepared to stay in their homes Sunday and potentially even Monday morning.

The snowfall accumulation will be higher north and west of Wake County, with areas like Person County, Orange County and even parts of Durham County seeing 2-3 inches of snow.

Lee, Wake, Warren, Vance and Granville counties can expect around 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Areas east and south of that line should expect less than an inch of snow.

Ice accumulation is possible for the entire ABC11 viewing area. Spots around Interstate 85, including Orange and Durham counties could see up to .25 inches of ice buildup.

Other areas may only see .1 of an inch of ice accumulation, but that would still be enough to cause problems on the roads and potentially bring down some trees.

CLOSINGS

Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.

