Illinois State

This Illinois Road Leads to Cemetery Guarded by Hellhounds?

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's ranked as one of the top urban legends in Illinois, but is there any truth to it? It's an Illinois road that leads to a cemetery. That part is true. The legend says that the cemetery is guarded by hellhounds. Dangerous Roads is one of the many websites...

khmoradio.com

1070 KHMO-AM

Jailhouse Turned B&B Is Now Best Rated Place to Stay in Illinois

The best-rated B&B in Illinois was once a jailhouse, and now is a luxurious B&B for a weekend getaway. Known now as the Jail Hill Inn, this once jailhouse located in Galena, Illinois is now one of the best-rated B&Bs to stay at in the state. We all know how fantastic Galena is for a quick getaway for the weekend or a girl's trip, but to stay at a jailhouse inn is like the topping on a cake.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Main roads passable in Illinois

A look at the road conditions on I-55 at the 68 mile marker on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6. A look at traffic on I-55 northbound at the 44 mile marker on Thursday, January 6. This week we look at the planned events coming together in the next several months in Sikeston!
SIKESTON, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

COVID Leading To More Staffing Issues At Illinois Schools

COVID-19 is taking its toll on staffing at school districts across Illinois. A fall survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says 88-percent of Illinois school districts reported a teacher shortage problem. A substitute teacher shortage was also reported at 96-percent of school districts. The shortage issues have led to the cancellation of more than 400 classes, while 385 were shifted to online instruction.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Driver Services To Remain Close For Another Week

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced yesterday that all Illinois Driver Services Facilities will remain closed through January 24. The announcement comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the state. All in-person transactions (includes driver's test, registrations, and liches renewals, will start up again on the 24th with facilities operating Tuesday - Saturday. There will be three Commerical Driver's License (CDL) facilities that will open on Tuesday, January 18 for in-person CDL services only. Those three facilities are located in Rockford, Springfield, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New roads report calls for more safety laws for Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois roads aren't the worst in the nation, but they're definitely not the safest, according to a new report. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released its 2022 report on state highway safety laws Tuesday. The report looked at a number of laws from car seat laws and...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Caught on Video Watch A Huge Fireball Fall From The Sky in Illinois

The American Meteor Society website was on fire last night when a huge fireball was seen over seven states including Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Several people witnessed the fireball fall from the sky last night and now we are getting video of the event. The fireball was seen across five states the majority in Northwest Illinois, and the American Meteor Society website went crazy as reports were coming in.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois has two of the top 20 hospitals in the United States

Over 5,000 hospitals nationwide were evaluated for this list but only 20 made the list of the Best Hospitals in 2021-2022, and two of them are here in the Land of Lincoln. According to usnew.com's ranking of the Best Hospitals 2021-2022 two of the top 20 best hospitals in the country are located in Illinois (well Chicago to be exact). Rush University Medical Center came in at number 19 on the list, with a top 3 ranking in Neurology & Neurosurgery, along with being ranked 6th overall for Orthopedics. The other Chicago hospital to make the list is Northwestern Memorial Hospital that comes in at number 10 on the list, being ranked 6th overall for Cancer, and 8th overall in Geriatrics.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Dachshund Carried a Mile Away by Owl, Survives

If you don't believe that owls are strong, wait till you hear about what just happened to a Missouri dachshund. Fortunately, this flying dog story has a happy ending. KMOX in St. Louis shared the story of a Union, Missouri family. I first saw this story shared on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. They say that Bruce Hareford saw something fly above his car and then drop something. That something was a lost dachshund named Fiona. Bruce rescued the dog which survived the drop by the owl and eventually connected with the owner, Natalie Pollock, after he shared the dog's information on his Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri has a chance to be Hollywood’s next filming destination

There is a bill that Missouri lawmakers are trying to pass to incentivize Hollywood to film in the Show-Me State of Missouri rather than California, Georgia, and Illinois. According to fox2now.com, there could be more filming happening in Missouri sooner rather than later if the state passes a bill aimed to give tax credits to filmmakers to film in Missouri. The bill is called House Bill 2473 also known as the "Show MO Act" and the representative that proposed the bill Democrat LaDonna Appelbaum cites that even a show like Ozark set I'm Missouri films mainly in Georgia due to the tax credits they get. In the article, they say the bill will provide...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

