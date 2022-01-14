ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4%...

