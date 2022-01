BT has announced a price hike of more than 9% from the end of March for most customers, as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to be felt.The telecoms giant said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.The move follows a dramatic increase in data usage over the past few years, the company said in a statement.Price rises are never popular, but are sometimes a necessary part of...

