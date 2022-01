The price of Dogecoin jumped 11% on Friday after Elon Musk tweeted that some Tesla merchandise could now be purchased with the cryptocurrency. A Q&A section on the EV company’s online store further explains the details. “Look for the Dogecoin symbol next to the ‘order’ button for Dogecoin-eligible products,” it says, although it does not name specific items. Users who want to make a purchase with the popular meme coin can do so with their “Dogecoin wallet,” the website explains, which is basically a digital wallet that accepts DOGE.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO