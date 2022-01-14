ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals face the Islanders on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Washington Capitals (20-8-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (11-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory over New York.

The Islanders are 6-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 15 total assists.

The Capitals are 13-5-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington has scored 123 goals and ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 24.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals and has 13 points. Anders Lee has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 35 games this season. Ovechkin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: out (health protocols), Carl Hagelin: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NHL
