New Orleans faces Brooklyn, looks to end road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (16-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to break its three-game road slide when the Pelicans take on Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 11-11 in home games. Brooklyn is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The Pelicans have gone 6-15 away from home. New Orleans has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Pelicans 120-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 13. James Harden led the Nets with 39 points, and Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is scoring 29.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (foot), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring), Patty Mills: out (rest), Kevin Durant: out (rest).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.