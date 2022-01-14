ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo visits Detroit after Skinner’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-1 victory against the Predators.

The Red Wings are 4-5-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 28.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Sabres are 4-12-6 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Alex Tuch leads them averaging 0.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 32 total points for the Red Wings, 16 goals and 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tage Thompson has 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sabres: Peyton Krebs: out (health and safety protocols), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

