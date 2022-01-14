ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

St. Louis plays Toronto, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-10-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blues take on Toronto.

The Blues are 15-3-2 at home. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 9-5-2 on the road. Toronto ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 24.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 14 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 37 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 25 total assists and has 29 points. William Nylander has seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: out (health protocols), Scott Perunovich: out (health and safety protocols), Colton Parayko: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NHL
