Vancouver heads to Carolina for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-8-2, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina takes on Vancouver in a non-conference matchup.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-4-1 in home games. Carolina ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 15.

The Canucks are 8-10-2 on the road. Vancouver ranks 31st in the Western Conference with 33.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 37 points. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

J.T. Miller has 36 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jaccob Slavin: out (covid-19 protocol).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

