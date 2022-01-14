ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James, Lakers set for matchup with the Nuggets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Denver. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Nuggets are 14-12 in Western Conference games. Denver has an 11-12 record against teams above .500.

The Lakers are 12-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

James is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Malik Monk is averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: day to day (back), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers LeBron James on Keeping His Promise to Laker Nation

After going on a small losing streak, L.A. has started to pick up momentum once again. As a matter of fact, a big part of that is because of LeBron James. The MVP has put his all into the Lakers this year and now without Anthony Davis, he has been the one to carry this team to victory. The night before the Lakers went up against the Utah Jazz, LeBron James tweeted out a promise to Laker Nation that the team would be better and from the looks of it, he intends to keep that promise.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Lakers#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers visit the Magic

Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks second in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Magic have gone 2-16 in home games. Orlando...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy