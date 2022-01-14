New York visits Philadelphia after Kreider’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (24-10-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host New York after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers’ 3-0 win against the Sharks.

The Flyers are 3-5-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The Rangers are 15-3-0 against conference opponents. New York averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 18 assists and has 29 points this season. Cam Atkinson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 32 total assists and has 37 points. Kreider has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (knee), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (covid-19 protocol).

Rangers: Ryan Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Alexis Lafreniere: out (health protocols), Barclay Goodrow: out (health protocols), Julien Gauthier: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.