NHL

Seattle faces Los Angeles, aims to stop home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (19-13-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-22-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on Los Angeles looking to end its seven-game home losing streak.

The Kraken are 4-17-0 in Western Conference games. Seattle averages only 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Max McCormick leads them averaging 0.5.

The Kings are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 30th in the Western Conference with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 24 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 12 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 33 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists. Trevor Moore has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Morgan Geekie: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

