Portland plays Washington on 3-game road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (16-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Washington looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Wizards are 12-7 in home games. Washington is 8-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 2-14 away from home. Portland has an 8-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 24 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (health protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Anfernee Simons: out (personal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.