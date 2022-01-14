ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Tough Thursday Session

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but then broke down rather significantly. What is somewhat concerning is that we are closing towards the very bottom of the range, and that does suggest that perhaps we could see this market continue to fall. The 50...

www.dailyforex.com

Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares rose 7.0% to $3.83 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $146.3 million. Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares increased by 5.88% to $1.44. This security traded at a volume of 77.2K shares come close, making up 43.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $2.63 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 163.8K shares is 45.3% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Looks Horrible

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather quickly. The NASDAQ 100 just simply cannot seem to get its act together. With this being the case and of course concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening into a slowdown, a lot of the so-called “highflyers” that make up the overall attitude of the stock market in this index are going to get pummeled. It is the high multiple stocks that are paying the biggest price, and that of course will drag this index down right along with it.
DailyFx

S&P 500 Index May Lead APAC Lower, Netflix Outlook Disappoints

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.89%, -1.10% and -1.34% respectively. Netflix tumbled 19% during after-hour trade as its forward guidance disappointed investors. China drafts rules to ease property curbs, sending Hong Kong stocks higher. Asia-Pacific markets open mixed. Netflix Earnings, Hong Kong Stock Rally, US Jobless...
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Holds the Line at the 50 Day EMA

The German index has rallied during the session on Thursday, as we continue to hang on to the 50 day EMA. At this point, the DAX looks like it is going to be one of the better performers, which is probably not a huge surprise considering that the European Central Bank is not looking to tighten monetary policy, and as a result it is likely that we will continue to see this market be one of the bigger beneficiaries. After all, the DAX is the biggest index in Europe, as Germany is the biggest economy.
dailyforex.com

SOL/USD Forecast: Solana Bounces With the Rest of Cryptos

Solana has bounced during the trading session on Thursday to recapture the $141 level, gaining almost 4%. That being said, crypto markets in general have been struggling to bit until the last couple of days, as it looks like we are trying to form a bit of a “floor the market.” That is something that we desperately need after we have seen such an explosive move to the upside, followed by a massive meltdown over the last couple of months. At this point, the biggest question out there of course is going to be “Is crypto done selling off?”
dailyforex.com

LTC/USD Forecast: Litecoin Has Slightly Bullish Session

Litecoin has rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang about the $140 level. At this point, I think the $140 level suggests that we are going to continue to see a lot of noise in this area as we have seen short-term support and short-term resistance. All things been being equal, Litecoin is a project that I think has a lot of interest out there from a longer-term standpoint, so I am looking for a recovery at this point.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 3.76% to $167.52 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $329.97 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
