S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Tough Thursday Session

The German index has rallied during the session on Thursday, as we continue to hang on to the 50 day EMA. At this point, the DAX looks like it is going to be one of the better performers, which is probably not a huge surprise considering that the European Central Bank is not looking to tighten monetary policy, and as a result it is likely that we will continue to see this market be one of the bigger beneficiaries. After all, the DAX is the biggest index in Europe, as Germany is the biggest economy.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO