ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry and Golden State visit DeRozan and the Bulls

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Golden State Warriors (30-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry meet when Chicago takes on Golden State. DeRozan ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 15-5 on their home court. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.3.

The Warriors have gone 12-8 away from home. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 13 the Warriors won 119-93 led by 40 points from Curry, while Zach LaVine scored 23 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Curry averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 26.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 103.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls 3 5#The Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
kion546.com

DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Wednesday night. The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference. They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3 by former Bull Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro. Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high five-game win streak. Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points.
NBA
The Associated Press

Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (16-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-12, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.
NBA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee take on DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (28-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan meet when Milwaukee squares off against Chicago. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.6 points per game and DeRozan ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan on track to be All-Star starter

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan continues to hold his lead in the fan voting for Eastern Conference All-Star Game guards. DeRozan is sixth in the overall voting, behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Fan voting, which closes on Saturday, accounts for 50% of the...
NBA
The Associated Press

Curry and the Warriors take on the Rockets

Houston Rockets (14-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Houston. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game. The...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy