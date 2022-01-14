ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchand, Bruins to host the Predators

 7 days ago

Nashville Predators (24-12-2, first in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (21-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand and Boston square off against Nashville. Marchand ranks seventh in the NHL with 41 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Bruins are 11-6-1 at home. Boston is 24th in the league with 35.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Predators have gone 13-6-2 away from home. Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and has 41 points. Taylor Hall has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 28 total assists and has 33 points. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, six penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (health protocols), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

