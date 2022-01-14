ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa eyeing Sheffield Utd keeper Olsen

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom admits Robin Olsen could be on the move this month. The Sweden goalkeeper is being linked with Aston Villa. Heckingbottom told talkSPORT:...

www.tribalfootball.com

