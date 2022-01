Fresh footage of Polyphony Digital‘s Gran Turismo 7 has surfaced online, this time showcasing the recently-confirmed Daytona International Speedway circuit in action. The fan-favourite track was revealed to be making a comeback for the upcoming PS4 & PS5 racer earlier this week, and now we have a change to see it in action for the first time. The video can be seen below, and offers a view of the track from the cockpit perspective.

