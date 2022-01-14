ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID Testing Services Come to Outer Cape

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – As the increase in COVID cases brought on by the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Barnstable Patriot

Cape records 4,880 new COVID-19 cases in last two weeks

Over the past two weeks, 4,880 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barnstable County, according to the state Department of Public Health Thursday weekly municipal report. The new number is 340 more cases than what was reported over the same time period last week. Also on Thursday, the...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Environmental Group Urges Public Input on Use of COVID Money

HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is encouraging Barnstable County residents to voice their thoughts about using government funds to improve Cape Cod’s water quality. Barnstable County received $41.3 million in federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds are for recovery efforts from the… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 01/20/2022

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) has announced that she’s running for Governor. In a campaign announcement video released Thursday morning, Healey touted her experience as the state’s top lawyer and highlighted her and her office’s efforts in fighting for…. Full Story. Day Care...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WausauPilot

For at-home Covid tests, free order day is coming

WASHINGTON (CN) — Americans as of Wednesday will be able to order free at-home Covid-19 tests through a government program aimed at addressing a nationwide lack of access to affordable and convenient testing. The Biden administration will make half a billion at-home rapid tests available for online order at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Thousand Of Covid Tests Coming To Rhode Island

Over the next week- the state of Rhode Island will be making about 500 thousand covid tests available to cities and towns. About 350 thousand tests will go to the communities. "Our team is pursuing every possible avenue to secure more at-home rapid tests for Rhode Islanders," said Governor McKee. "I have personally made calls to the management team of several vendors in the industry and our whole of government team is following up on pending orders every day. We are fully committed to ensuring that Rhode Island continues to test more per capita than any other state in the nation. We thank our municipal leaders and community partners for stepping up to get these tests into the hands of Rhode Islanders."
PUBLIC HEALTH
delawarepublic.org

COVID testing site is coming to the Delaware City DMV

With help from FEMA, Delaware is making COVID tests more accessible for residents. Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney said the state was close to maxing out on COVID tests, and because of that, it had been working with FEMA on providing a mass testing location. Testing will begin Monday...
DELAWARE CITY, DE
KPLC TV

Sulphur, BBB investigating COVID testing site on Cities Service

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide COVID-19 testing service with a location on Cities Service Highway is suspending services for a week. The announcement by the Center for Covid Control comes amid investigations into the business by numerous agencies across the country. The Better Business Bureau and the City of...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lawmakers#Hyannis#Omicron
capeandislands.org

Free, no-appointment COVID testing opens at Cape Cod Melody Tent

As demand surges for COVID-19 testing, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is opening a testing site at the Cape Cod Melody Tent. The site will offer free, drive-up PCR testing, with no appointment needed, said Sean O’Brien, director of health and environment for Barnstable County. “This is a...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cape Gazette

Cape to implement COVID-19 test-to-stay program

The Cape Henlopen School District will launch a new COVID-19 testing initiative designed to keep more students and staff in school, Superintendent Bob Fulton said at the Jan. 5 Lewes Board of Health meeting. Fulton said the test-to-stay program will provide testing opportunities for asymptomatic people who are exposed to...
LEWES, DE
WEKU

The Postal Service is now taking orders for free COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Postal Service has begun taking orders for free at-home coronavirus test kits. The website COVIDtests.gov was originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the site is in the "beta testing" stage and "will be launched formally tomorrow morning [Wednesday]." Each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Parents Group Says New School COVID Testing Plan Will Only Put More Burden On Massachusetts Families

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new COVID testing plan for schools. But some parents believe the plan will only place more of a burden on families. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get at-home rapid antigen tests. The tests will be distributed weekly to students and staff in participating districts. “The new program that the governor announced yesterday that districts will have the option to choose between these different scattered approaches, all of which seem to be designed to place more responsibilities on families that are already struggling to keep up with public health information,” Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The group said it wants an in-school vaccination program for every school with a vaccination rate under the statewide average of 75%. It also wants the state to distribute high-quality masks to every school district that requests them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Plumas County News

COVID numbers in Plumas increasing; testing difficult to come by

COVID is having its moment in Plumas County, with positive case numbers quickly climbing. And those are just the reported numbers. PCR tests are difficult to schedule and antigen tests are in short supply so many are unable to test. Need a PCR test? Plumas District Hospital is already scheduling...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
capecoddaily.com

Harwich Mask Order Revised

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich Board of Health met on Tuesday and amended the Emergency Mask Order that went into effect in December. The decision to review the guidelines comes after a regionwide uptick in cases, with Harwich currently facing an average COVID positivity rate of about 15%. The order mandated that masks or… .
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Day Care Programs Expand COVID Testing, Aim to Stay Open

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts day care programs can sign up to begin receiving free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests by the first week of February. Baker said it’s part of a new testing program to protect children and educators, and also to keeping early education centers open. The statewide… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Upper Arlington sees 16% increase in vaccinated city employees through incentive program

The city of Upper Arlington saw a 16% increase in employees who became vaccinated against COVID-19 following the establishment of an incentive program.  On Nov. 8, Upper Arlington City Council approved a recommendation by City Manager Steve Schoeny and Human Resources Director Abby Cochran to provide $1,000 bonuses to all full-time employees who are fully vaccinated by Dec. 20. ...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy