Public Health

COVID-19 Pill Rollout Stymied by Shortages Amid Omicron Wave

capecoddaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an...

capecoddaily.com

US News and World Report

Peru Raises COVID-19 Alert, Tightens Curbs Amid Omicron Wave

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions due to a third wave of infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said...
CBS News

Biden administration offers free at-home COVID tests amid Omicron wave

Some Americans were able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday, one day before the government's official website was set to roll out. The Omicron-driven surge continued to rage in parts of the country, while some early hot spots are seeing a decline in cases. CBS news national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent spike in cases nationwide. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minneapolis hospitals juggle rising cases, staff shortages amid omicron wave

Minneapolis hospitals are managing an onslaught of coronavirus cases while juggling staff shortages as the omicron variant rampages across the U.S. In Hennepin County, the 14-day case rate—number of residents per 10,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a two-week period—is the highest it’s been since July of 2020.
Reuters

Merck expects COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to be effective against Omicron

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Merck's COVID-19 oral pill molnupiravir has a mechanism of action that can work against Omicron and any other variant, a company executive said on Monday. "We're very confident that it will effect Omicron ... This mechanism in molecule (will) work for Omicron, and I would imagine against any variant that comes up," Dean Li, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said at J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference.
cbs4local.com

El Paso health expert explains omicron wave amid COVID-19 case spike

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A significant increase in COVID-19 cases was reported in El Paso Friday. The city’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are 2,294 new COVID-19 cases. It's important to note, Friday’s COVID-19 report includes testing results over the past 7 days, according to city officials.
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Wellsville Daily Reporter

New York ending COVID-19 contact tracing amid 'hope' omicron wave is cresting

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced New York would end COVID-19 contact tracing efforts amid early signs the highly contagious omicron variant wave is cresting. New Yorkers who test COVID-19 positive or have known close exposures to the coronavirus will be directed to self-report their isolation and quarantine through a state-run website.
techstartups.com

Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
