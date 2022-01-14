ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's for dinner? Easy potpies from 'Great British Baking Show' winner

GMA
 6 days ago

If you're in search of a simple weeknight dinner , look no further, especially if you have any hungry kids at home or want to give them a chance to help in the kitchen.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

David Atherton, winner of the "Great British Baking Show," shared a recipe from his new cookbook, "Bake, Make, and Learn to Cook: Fun and Healthy Recipes for Young Cooks."

Candlewick Press - PHOTO: Easy peasy pot pies recipe from David Atherton.

These potpies are made in muffin tins and take less than 30 minutes to prepare.

Easy-Peasy Potpies

"These potpies look fancy, but they are actually very easy to make. I’ve used potato, peas and cheese in this recipe, but you can use a mix of any tasty ingredients you’d like," Atherton said. "Whichever ingredients you choose, there’s nothing better than a hot potpie to warm you up on a cold day."

Ingredients

Makes 10 potpies

1 medium sweet potato

1 baking potato

2 oz cheddar cheese

1 medium egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 package of filo pastry

A little olive oil

Method

Peel and finely grate both potatoes, and grate the cheese. Mix together in a bowl.

Add the egg, salt, peas and tomato paste, and stir until combined.

Use scissors to cut the filo pastry into quarters (roughly 6x6-inch squares).

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brush 10 holes of a muffin tin with a little olive oil. Place a pastry square in one hole, then add 2 more layers.

Put a tablespoon of mixture in the middle of the pie and fold the excess pastry over the top. Repeat to make nine more pies.

Brush with a little olive oil, then bake for 15 minutes.

Leave the pies to cool on a cooling rack, then enjoy! Freeze any leftover pies for another day.

Recipe reprinted with permission from BAKE, MAKE, AND LEARN TO COOK. Text copyright © 2020 by Nomadbaker Ltd. Illustrations copyright © 2020 by Rachel Stubbs. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, Candlewick Press, Somerville, MA on behalf of Walker Books, London.

IN THIS ARTICLE
