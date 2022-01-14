What's for dinner? Easy potpies from 'Great British Baking Show' winner

If you're in search of a simple weeknight dinner , look no further, especially if you have any hungry kids at home or want to give them a chance to help in the kitchen.

David Atherton, winner of the "Great British Baking Show," shared a recipe from his new cookbook, "Bake, Make, and Learn to Cook: Fun and Healthy Recipes for Young Cooks."

Candlewick Press - PHOTO: Easy peasy pot pies recipe from David Atherton.

These potpies are made in muffin tins and take less than 30 minutes to prepare.

Easy-Peasy Potpies

"These potpies look fancy, but they are actually very easy to make. I’ve used potato, peas and cheese in this recipe, but you can use a mix of any tasty ingredients you’d like," Atherton said. "Whichever ingredients you choose, there’s nothing better than a hot potpie to warm you up on a cold day."

Ingredients

Makes 10 potpies

1 medium sweet potato

1 baking potato

2 oz cheddar cheese

1 medium egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 package of filo pastry

A little olive oil

Method

Peel and finely grate both potatoes, and grate the cheese. Mix together in a bowl.

Add the egg, salt, peas and tomato paste, and stir until combined.

Use scissors to cut the filo pastry into quarters (roughly 6x6-inch squares).

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brush 10 holes of a muffin tin with a little olive oil. Place a pastry square in one hole, then add 2 more layers.

Put a tablespoon of mixture in the middle of the pie and fold the excess pastry over the top. Repeat to make nine more pies.

Brush with a little olive oil, then bake for 15 minutes.

Leave the pies to cool on a cooling rack, then enjoy! Freeze any leftover pies for another day.

Recipe reprinted with permission from BAKE, MAKE, AND LEARN TO COOK. Text copyright © 2020 by Nomadbaker Ltd. Illustrations copyright © 2020 by Rachel Stubbs. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, Candlewick Press, Somerville, MA on behalf of Walker Books, London.