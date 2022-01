Mega Man X7 is a videogame developed by Capcom and released for the PlayStation 2 console. It is the seventh Mega Man X game and the first to be released on the sixth generation of consoles. The player can only access the returning Maverick Hunter Zero or the newcomer Axl when they start the game. Both characters can be sent to the same stage by the player. They can also be switched between at will. To unlock X, the player must save 64 reploids (out of a possible total of 128) and defeat the eight main bosses to unlock him. Chips cannot be changed between playable characters or deactivated like the prequel.

