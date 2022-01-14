ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Revealing Dress at Friend's Wedding

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner attended her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding in November 2021 and what she wore to the reception caught the attention of many online. The model, who was one of Perez’s bridesmaids, changed out of her baby blue silk dress and opted for a revealing black Mônot number with diamond cutouts...

Comments

Tracy Whitman
6d ago

FYI- It is in poor taste to do anything that takes attention away from the bride.....Manners still matter. They show you think of others and not just about yourself.

Teresa Tate
5d ago

Guess staying in the bridesmaid gown was too good for her and she wasn't getting the attention she wanted. The gown she chose was in poor taste and tacky

Blue Collar Sinner
5d ago

Imagine the mindset you have to be to go out to your friends wedding practically naked just to feed your ego. I still have know idea why people praise this narcissist, this just proved when you invite her to your wedding its not about your it's all about her. She probably sleep with the groom if she was not getting enough attention....

