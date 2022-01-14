ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIDER: Marseille don't have money to buy Arsenal defender Saliba

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympique Marseille face having to give up on signing William Saliba in a permanent deal. The defender is currently on-loan at OM from Arsenal and has been outstanding this...

www.tribalfootball.com

