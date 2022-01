While most players are looking ahead to Team of the Year kicking off on January 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team still have a few things to get done. One of those is the Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC. On January 20, it arrived, and the player is none other than Montpellier’s hometown hero Teji Savanier. Considering he bagged two goals and two assists in December, it’s a well-deserved win. Here’s how to add the talented midfielder’s 87 OVR card to your lineup.

