Six NFL playoff games down, seven to go. We're onto the divisional round, which will feature seven of the eight division winners and the No. 1-seeded Packers and Titans, who had a bye in last weekend's wild-card round. On Saturday, the Bengals roll into Tennessee off their first playoff win in more than 30 years, before the Niners head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. On Sunday, the Rams will try to shut down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the Bills and Chiefs will try to come out on top of what should be a shootout.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO