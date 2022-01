SAN ANTONIO - City leaders sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asking for more medical personnel in the wake of the Omicron variant. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent the letter thanking Abbott for recently sending a 411 nurses and respiratory therapists to the San Antonio area to help with the current rise in hospitalizations. But that looks to be only a bandage on this gaping wound as the virus continues to spread across the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO