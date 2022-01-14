Minister cites ‘public interest’ in revoking Djokovic’s visa

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening. After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any...
The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam. His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia.The 20-time Grand Slam champion had his visa revoked ahead of the Australian Open having been unable to meet federal coronavirus requirements to enter Australia.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play as an unvaccinated player in Melbourne, but later admitted that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.The 34-year-old failed in a final appeal against the government’s decision to remove his visa over the weekend...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Athletes competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are making their final preparations for the Games that start on Feb. 4. But before they set off for Beijing, they will need to download an app controlled by China’s government.
An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
ROME (AP) — Italy is poised to elect a new president, a figure who is supposed to serve as the nation’s moral compass and foster unity by being above the political fray. Silvio Berlusconi thinks he fits the bill. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon and three times premier has been intent on adding Italy’s highest office to his resume. But his lobbying efforts to secure the votes needed for victory when lawmakers gather next week to elect the head of state might have stalled. A survivor of sex scandals and heart and other medical problems, including COVID-19, Berlusconi is being pressed by his conservative allies to decide whether to bow out.
Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TOKYO (AP) — Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant, which has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The three-week restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first in Tokyo since September. While many Japanese adults are vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten a booster, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious omicron. Experts at a government meeting sounded the alarm at the upsurge. They say while Tokyo has adequate available hospital beds now, they worry about the virus infecting the elderly, who could get seriously ill.
