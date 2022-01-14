ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Health Ministry says more than 500,000 people have received a 4th vaccine dose. The country...

WebMD

West Virginia Seeks Federal Permission to Give 4th Vaccine Dose

Jan. 7, 2022 -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants the state to be the first in the nation to give a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- or a second booster shot -- to essential workers and medically vulnerable residents. He wrote a letter asking President Biden to direct...
MedicalXpress

Denmark to offer 4th vaccine dose to vulnerable

The Danish government on Wednesday proposed a fourth COVID vaccine dose for highly vulnerable people, amid a spike in cases of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the move marked a "new chapter" in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Denmark will offer the fourth...
newsy.com

Israel Study: 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Doesn't Prevent Omicron

An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a...
KFVS12

Study: 4th vaccine dose may not protect against omicron

JERUSALEM (AP) - An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154...
milwaukeesun.com

First European country offers 4th Covid vaccine dose

Vulnerable? citizens are set to receive additional boosters in Denmark as the government prepares to scale back its pandemic restrictions. Denmark will soon offer a fourth Covid-19 shot to those considered at high risk from the virus, becoming the first in Europe to do so despite a regulator's warning that there is not enough data to know if the policy will help.
AFP

Israel police demolish Palestinian home in east Jerusalem eviction

Israeli police demolished a Palestinian family's home and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday. The looming eviction of other families from Sheikh Jarrah in May last year partly fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza. Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, who were first served with an eviction notice in 2017, after courts ruled the house had been built illegally. Jerusalem authorities have said the land will be used to build a school for children with special needs, but the eviction may raise tension in a neighbourhood that has become a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli occupation.
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
