A father whose two sons died fighting in Syria has been found guilty of encouraging violent jihad in a speech at his local mosque.Abubaker Deghayes, 53, promoted “jihad by sword” when he addressed worshippers at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre.The defendant, who originally comes from Libya had denied intending to encourage terrorism in his speech to around 50 people, including children and young adults.On Wednesday, a jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty of the charge.It can now be reported that two of Deghayes’ sons were killed fighting for Islamists in Syria and he lost a...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO