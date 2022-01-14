ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcqVp_0dlZY4iZ00

The Boston Celtics (21-21) travel to the City of Brotherly Love Friday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) at the Wells Fargo Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. 76ers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Boston has won three consecutive games (2-1 against the spread), beating the New York Knicks once and the Indiana Pacers twice.

Philly, as a 5.5-point favorite, had a seven-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 109-98 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston and Philly split their first two head-to-head meetings this season, but the 76ers covered both.

The 76ers are 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings with the Celtics, dating back to the 2020 NBA playoffs.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA January 14 breakdown

Celtics at 76ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | 76ers -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics +3.5 (-107) | 76ers -3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 212.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Celtics at 76ers key injuries

Celtics

  • PG Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) questionable

76ers

  • SF Danny Green (hip) out
  • SG Shake Milton (back) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Celtics at 76ers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 109, 76ers 103

Slight “LEAN” to the CELTICS (+133) for a small wager if at all, because I prefer their spread. If anything, I’d “sprinkle” on Boston’s money line and come over the top with the Celtics plus the points.

But the 76ers (-165) are 8-9 straight up (SU) at home and the Celtics are better than their record indicates. Boston has a minus-3.1 win differential based on adjusted net rating, which essentially means the Celtics should have three more wins. Boston is just 3-10 SU as a road underdog.

Again, my favorite wager is Boston’s spread, but I’d consider sprinkling on CELTICS (+133).

BET CELTICS +3.5 (-107) for 1 unit because Boston having centers Robert Williams III and Al Horford for this game will make a huge difference.

Philly won the previous meeting vs. the Celtics 108-103 (Dec. 20) with C Joel Embiid erupting for 41 points on 51.9% shooting and made 12 of 14 free throws.

But neither Williams nor Horford was active, which significantly hurt Boston’s interior defense. Also, Embiid is a master a getting to the charity stripe.

However, Williams grades in the 89th percentile of bigs in non-garbage time on/off defensive free-throw rate and Horford grades in the 83rd percentile.

Williams and Horford were on the floor in Boston’s 88-87 victory Dec. 1 and Embiid put up 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting. Embiid did get to the foul line 10 times but wasn’t nearly as dominant of a presence.

On top of that, Boston is fourth in adjusted defensive rating and Philly struggles against quality defenses.

The Sixers are 2-6 SU with a minus-6.4 adjusted net rating (ranked 22nd) and a minus-5.9 ATS margin (ranked 24th).

Finally, this is a good spot for the Celtics, who are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five as underdogs and 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games versus a team with a winning record. On the other hand, Philly is 6-11 ATS at home and 3-7 ATS at home versus teams with a winning record.

BET CELTICS +3.5 (-107).

PASS since my prediction aligns with the projected score, so there’s no value in betting the total.

I lean toward the Under 212.5 (-112) because Philly is 5-12 O/U at home and the Under is 8-3 in the last 11 Celtics-76ers meetings.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Al Horford
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Wells Fargo Center#The New York Knicks#The Indiana Pacers#Philly#The Charlotte Hornets#Ats#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Celtics Pg Marcus Smart#Sf Danny Green#Sg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy