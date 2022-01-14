ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Anger as Philadelphia police officers who accidentally shot dead 8-year-old girl with stray bullet remain free

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The prosecutor’s handling of a shooting in Philadelphia last August, in which two Black teenagers have been charged for the murder of an 8-year-old girl, has led to outrage from elected officials and activists.

On 27 August, 16-year-old Angelo Ford and 19-year-old Hasein Strand got into a fight outside a high school football match in Sharon Hill, Media. As the two exchanged gunfire, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed in responsive gunfire from three Sharon Hill police officers who were stationed outside the game.

The two teens have been charged with first degree murder and other offences by prosecutors who say the two should be held criminally liable for Fanta’s murder.

A grand jury convened by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is investigating the use of force by the police officers. Mr Stollsteimer, a first term Democrat, is facing backlash for his treatment of the two teenagers and the police officers.

On Thursday, the court postponed a preliminary hearing in Mr Ford’s case just a day after Mr Strand waived a preliminary hearing in the case.

Elected officials and activists held a protest outside the Delaware County Courthouse against the disparate treatment meted out to the two Black teenagers and the police whose errant bullet killed the child. Protesters demanded that charges of premeditated murder be dropped against the two teens and that the police officers be named and charged in Fanta’s killing.

In a statement to Newsweek, Kris Henderson, executive director of the Amistad Law Project, said: “The police acted recklessly and tragically took the life of a young girl who was beloved by many.”

“Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has only compounded this tragedy by shielding the police from accountability and shamefully charging two Black youth with first-degree murder based on a ridiculous legal theory in an attempt to deflect attention from the undisputed fact that the Sharon Hill police killed Fanta Bility,” the executive director said.

“Both he and the Sharon Hill Police must be held accountable for the ways they’ve harmed the community and fostered injustice,” they added.

Mr Stollsteimer is also under pressure from members of the Philadelphia City Council.

In a statement on Wednesday five members of the council said: “The weight of this tragedy falls on the shoulders of the three officers who discharged their weapons that day. For the DA to attribute responsibility for this crime to these young Black men, while allowing the officers involved to get off scot-free, is indefensible.”

Two democratic committees in Delaware County have also urged the district attorney to turn over the case to the state attorney general’s office.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 204

JJjoy Sweet
6d ago

they are always angry at the cops... but you don't see them half this angry at the gangs and drugs dealers in their backyards.. they don't protest and carry on when their children are gun down and gangs turns them into criminals.. now for a cop stray bullet they are creating drama..seriously.. 🤬🤬🤬😡

Reply(42)
70
can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

There’s no control over stray bullets. So why not be mad at the criminals forcing them to shoot. Wake up!

Reply(4)
14
Allen Houston-Bey
6d ago

am l to construe your comment as your saying that you're a racist, but you do sympathize with the death of a child? Aren't you of Mexican descent? Do me a favor and yourself too. Research cases where so-called blacks followed the directives of law enforcement, but still ended up dead, or shot. lf you can come up with cases where they didn't, you can come up with cases where they did. Here l'll start you off. Charles Kinsey a mental health therapist was shot while lying on his back with his hands raised in the air. He was called to the scene to assist a 10-12 year old autistic boy. When he[Mr. Kinsey]asked the officer "why did you shoot me?" The officer responded:" l don't know."

Reply(8)
16
Related
The Independent

Officer who responded to shooting discovers her own son dead

A police officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Mississippi at the weekend reportedly discovered the body of her 20-year-old son. The Hazlehurst Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the city at about 2am on Sunday, and a body was reported in the road. Police chief Darian Murray said an officer who was called to the shooting was the mother of the victim, as WLBT reported. “We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Laquandia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Philadelphia City Council#Fanta#Democrat#Newsweek#The Amistad Law Project
Vice

Death of Black Teen Handcuffed in Custody Now Ruled a Homicide

The death of a Black teenager who lost consciousness after being handcuffed and restrained at a juvenile detention center in Kansas has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released this week. The findings contradict a preliminary autopsy report which suggested that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton didn't suffer life-threatening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
People

Pa. Mom Who Lost Son to Drowning Months Ago Is Fatally Shot, Along with 13-Year-Old Son

Three people are dead following a shooting in the Homewood South neighborhood of Pittsburgh — and authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the deaths. According to WTAE-TV, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three victims as Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28. They were shot at about 4 a.m. on December 31.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though': Georgia Sheriff's deputy is suspended without pay - and could be fired - after responding on Facebook to story about the three convicted killers being sentenced to life in prison

A Georgia Sheriff's deputy's could soon be booted off the force for commenting on Facebook that 'criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though' in response to a story about his three killers getting sentenced to life in prison. Houston County Deputy Paul Urhahn has been placed on unpaid leave...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Diamond Alvarez: 15-year-old shot 22 times while walking dog in Houston, police say

A 15-year-old girl was shot 22 times while walking her family’s dog in southwest Houston, Texas. Police are investigating the killing that took place on Tuesday night. The teen left her home at around 8pm and police were called to the scene at about 9.30pm. Officers found the teenager with several gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has identified her as Diamond Alvarez. The family told law enforcement that they heard gunshots outside their home and became worried. Diamond’s mother told police that she called her daughter but could not reach her. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fallriverreporter.com

Police: 17-year-old girl shot dead in Massachusetts supermarket parking lot

A teenage girl was shot and killed early this morning. According to Worcester Police, at 2:47 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the Big Y parking lot at 100 Mayfield Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a seventeen-year-old female gunshot victim. Officers assisted...
WORCESTER, MA
Complex

Baltimore Police Officer Dies After Being Shot in Patrol Car

Keona Holley, the Police officer who was shot last week while sitting in her patrol car, has died, per CNN. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a Thursday Facebook statement that she was taken off of life support, and that her health had “been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Mom Whose Son Drowned Found Shot To Death Along With Other Son Months Later

A Pittsburgh mother who recently lost her son to drowning has been found shot to death along with another son and relative. Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, her 13-year-old son Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28 were found shot to death in their home during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, December 31, local WTAE-TV reports. It’s not clear how Hill was related to the mother and son.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

The Independent

443K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy