Miner BHP plans to focus on growing demand for the raw materials that will be used in the electrification of the economy. It’s selling its oil assets and will concentrate on producing iron ore, needed to make steel for renewable energy assets, and copper and nickel, which are essential for electric vehicles. The company is in a strong financial position (net debt fell from £8.8bn to £3bn during the 2021 financial year), yet offers an attractive yield of 9.3%. “Now is the right time to buy… on a long-term view.” 2,379p.

