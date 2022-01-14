ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44m UK Facebook users in line for compensation over ‘unfair’ data use

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook in the UK is being sued for billions of pounds which, if successful, could see more than 44 million users compensated amid claims they had their data exploited. Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal,...

The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
techgig.com

Meta is slammed with $3.1 billion lawsuit in the UK for stealing users' data

Meta (formerly Facebook) faces a $3.1 billion class-action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for allegedly abusing its market dominance. If the lawsuit is successful, nearly 44 million British. users could receive a $68 payout. According to reports, Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a competition law expert, has filed a class-action lawsuit...
gsmarena.com

Facebook faces £2.3 billion lawsuit in the UK over exploiting personal data

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is facing a lawsuit in the UK worth over £2.3 billion (approx. $3.2 billion), following allegations of abusing its market position to gather and exploit the personal data of 44 million people. Liza Lovdahl-Gormsen, а senior adviser with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority...
