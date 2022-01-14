Medway Folk Look Forward To Some Jumpin

Wouldn’t time travel be fun, to fly forward and backward, on the time continuum, like Marty McFly, 1.21 gigawatts, past and future, around the globe and be home for dinner?. Let’s pretend. Set the dial on your time machine for the year 1830. Now close your eyes. Listen. What do you hear? A chopping sound, chunks of something whirring past then hitting the ground. The earth shudders. Thud, again, again. Breathe. Smell. Smoldering. Open your eyes. What do you see? You squint from the smoke of a little fire nearby, sparks fly upward. The figure of a man stands in a wooded clearing, wielding a big ax, striking an oak tree, over and over.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO