Volta Trucks, The Crown Estate and Clipper Logistics partner to decarbonise Central London retail distribution

Commuters will be able to travel through London on the much-delayed Crossrail scheme before the end of June, the project team has said.But only part of the full Elizabeth Line – as it will be known once in service – will initially open.The new east-west line, which is set to increase rail capacity in the capital by 10 per cent, has ballooned in cost to almost £20bn and will finally open up to three-and-a-half years late.Transport for London (TfL) has promised: “Passenger services will commence in the first half of 2022.”Initially, though, the only service will be between Abbey Wood...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO