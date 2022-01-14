Volta Trucks, The Crown Estate and Clipper Logistics partner to decarbonise Central London retail distribution
Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has partnered with The Crown Estate, one of the West End of London’s largest property owners, and Clipper Logistics, its distribution provider, to decarbonise and consolidate deliveries into London’s world-famous Regent Street retailers, improving air quality and congestion...www.automotiveworld.com
