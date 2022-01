HSBC Bank makes the latest GOBankingRates Top 100 Banks list due to its size and offerings. It's best for anyone looking for a traditional banking experience with a global reach. The company operates in more than 60 countries and territories worldwide, including the U.S. You'll find that many banks have international operations but account holders rarely have access to its foreign branches. HSBC Bank is unique, making it possible to bank in multiple currencies. This HSBC review will provide you with an overview of how the financial institution works.

