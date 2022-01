Southern Co-op has expanded its ‘Reducing Our Foodprint’ initiative which sees selected products past their ‘best before’ date being reduced to 20p. Rolling out to more than 100 Co-operative Food stores across the south of England, the waste reduction scheme aims to keep as much produce as possible in the food chain and reduce the amount sent off for anaerobic digestion.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 DAYS AGO