Southampton striker Broja reveals chat with injured Livramento

Chelsea has a wingback problem and it’s the worst kept secret in world football. The Blues have struggled ever since Ben Chilwell suffered his season-ending ACL injury against Juventus. Of course, the usual winter drag has something to do with that, but it’s no coincidence this time around. Factor in Reece James’ six to eight week absence during one of the most crucial periods of the season and you’ve got an even greater recipe for disaster. Thomas Tuchel has done about as well as one man could with what he’s got to work with in those areas of the pitch thus far.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO