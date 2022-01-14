ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester manager Rodgers: Lookman has everything

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Ademola Lookman has 'everything' and admits the club could push to sign him permanently. The English winger joined from RB Leipzig last summer and has scored five goals in 19 appearances. "He's a player I've loved working...

