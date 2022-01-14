ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Southampton midfielder Nathan Tella invites Nigeria call

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton midfielder Nathan Tella has put his hand up to play for Nigeria. The English native qualifies for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father. And Tella has revealed he...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments

Nathan Tella
#Southampton#English#The Super Eagles#Nigerian#The Daily Echo#Tribal Football
Comments

