Washington and Moscow's top diplomats met Friday in Geneva for high-stakes talks on Ukraine, but with little hope of a breakthrough that would ease fears of a Russian invasion. The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov come just 11 days after their deputies met in Geneva and agreed to preserve dialogue amid Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. Blinken and his team arrived at Geneva's lakeside luxury Hotel President Wilson shortly before the meeting began at 11:00 (1000 GMT), and were ushered into a conference room decked out with lavender orchids and US and Russian flags. "You have said you are not expecting any breakthroughs," Lavrov said as the talks began.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 HOURS AGO