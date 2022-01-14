ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Updated Quarantine and Isolation Guidance from the CDC and Humboldt County

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated quarantine and isolation guidance for individuals testing positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, is now available. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance allows for shortened isolation. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider. If severely ill with COVID-19,...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

1 Death, 1 New Hospitalization, 241 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 20s due to COVID-19. Staff in the Department Operations Center extend their condolences to all who have lost a loved one to the virus. One new hospitalization of a resident aged 80 or older was reported. An...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine
North Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms Another COVID Death, 241 New Cases

A Humboldt County resident in their 20s has died of COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while confirming 241 new cases of the virus, continuing an already-record week that has already seen 1,816 cases confirmed. One new hospitalization was also reported today. So far in January, the county has confirmed 3,782...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Wyoming News

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID shields you enough from another encounter with the coronavirus? New research suggests that adding in vaccination is still your best bet. A combination of vaccination and prior infection offers the most optimal protection against infection with COVID-19, a new government study shows. Researchers analyzed data on infections in New York and California in the summer and fall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plumas County News

COVID numbers in Plumas increasing; testing difficult to come by

COVID is having its moment in Plumas County, with positive case numbers quickly climbing. And those are just the reported numbers. PCR tests are difficult to schedule and antigen tests are in short supply so many are unable to test. Need a PCR test? Plumas District Hospital is already scheduling...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIEM-TV Redwood News

DHHS has received 14-hundred calls so far this month

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- As the omicron variant spreads, covid-19 testing is on the minds of Humboldt county residents. Many are telling Public Health leaders that they’re having trouble getting access to tests. Today, Public Health Director Sofia Pereira said that the department’s call center had received over 14-hundred calls so far this month. Most of […] The post DHHS has received 14-hundred calls so far this month appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here are the California counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged, the U.S. saw new COVID-19 surges, including one fueled by the delta coronavirus variant in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County supervisors, public health leaders hear alarm from hospital officials, calls from others to loosen events ban

A wide-ranging public meeting Wednesday hosted by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on the latest public health order banning large gatherings turned into a referendum about the merits of aggressive COVID-19 measures nearly two years into the pandemic. The health order, which took effect Jan. 12, was aimed at...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy