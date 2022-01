SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman who had been reported missing several days ago has been found dead in a crash off of Interstate 80 in Natomas. The crash scene was found early Tuesday morning off of the westbound side of the freeway at the West El Camino Avenue onramp. It’s unclear exactly how long ago the crash happened, but authorities at the scene believe at least several days had passed before it was discovered. Investigators believe the sedan had crashed off of the freeway, across from the West Camino Avenue onramp, going over the right shoulder. The sedan then struck a tree and...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO