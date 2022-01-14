ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire at Kuwait refinery kills 2 and critically injures 5

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25phFU_0dlZAX8700

A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, killing two workers and critically injuring five others, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said.

This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months. In October, the state-owned oil company reported a fire had erupted at the facility, with some workers suffering from smoke inhalation and others being treated for light burns.

In this latest fire, the company said, two Asian contract workers died. Their bodies were discovered on site.

Initially the company had said that 10 workers were injured in the fire, with five being treated at a nearby hospital for severe burns and another two for moderate burns. Others received treatment at an on-site clinic. The company later said that the five with severe burns were transferred to another hospital in critical condition.

The company said the fire broke out at a gas liquefaction unit that had been out of service for maintenance work. It said the fire was extinguished and that operations at the refinery were not affected because the unit damaged was already out of service.

Kuwait's Oil Minister Mohammed al-Fares and other top executives of the state-owned corporation visited the refinery after the fire. They were seen fist-bumping members of the fire brigade and standing in front of the site of the blast for photos that were shared by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company's Twitter account.

The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel. The facility recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Comments / 0

Related
FireEngineering.com

At Least 19 Dead, Dozens Critically Injured in Catastrophic Bronx Fire

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, and dozens more were were critically injured in a raging Bronx apartment building fire Sunday, FDNY officials said. It is being called New York City’s worst fire in more than 30 years. The victims are a mix of adults and...
BRONX, NY
FOX 2

Woman killed, 3 others injured in Belleville house fire this morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman was killed in a Belleville, Illinois house fire Tuesday morning and three others were taken to the hospital. The emergency call came in at about 6:45 a.m. for a 121-year-old home on fire in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Avenue off McKinley. Belleville Fire Department Chief JP Penet said as […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Kuwait#Oil Company#Oil Reserves#Asian
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia House Fire Leaves Woman Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old woman has been left critically injured after flames ripped through a North Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred before 1 a.m. on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street. Police say the woman is suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. The fire was extinguished, but it’s unclear how it started.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC4

Apartment fire leaves one critically injured in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is critically injured after an apartment sparked in flames early Thursday morning, firefighters say. According to authorities, at around 5:45 a.m. the fire occurred on 738 E. Three Fountains Circle which may have originated in the kitchen. Fire officials say three dogs died in the fire. This is a […]
MURRAY, UT
news8000.com

Update: Doctors race to save survivors injured in NYC fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through the high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children. Dozens of people were hospitalized, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Iola Register

NYC fire kills 19, injures many others

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze. Dozens of people...
ACCIDENTS
deseret.com

Bronx fire, caused by space heater, kills 17 with 63 injured

A building in the Bronx, New York, caught fire on Jan 9, killing 17 people, including eight children, and injuring 63 with “severe smoke inhalation,” according to live reports. The blaze was caused by a malfunctioning electric space heater, said the fire commissioner, per the report. Additionally, an...
BRONX, NY
whtc.com

New York City apartment building fire critically injures 32 -officials

(Reuters) – Thirty-two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, the city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. The cause of the fire, which broke out around 11 a.m. in the 19-floor building,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shropshire Star

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

The man was among several others travelling in a vehicle which fell into a river on a farm in Lancashire. A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary...
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy