Agriculture

USDA Lab Develops and Shares Powerful Pest ID Tools

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/ppq-program-overview/plant-protection-today/articles/lab-pitl. Identifying Harmful Pests Helps Protect U.S. Agriculture and Natural Resources. By Sharon Lucik. USDA’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) program continues its Science and Technology (S&T) laboratory article series by highlighting the Pest Identification Technology Laboratory (PITL), formerly known as the Ft. Collins Lab. The PITL develops digital...

