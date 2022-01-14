USDA Lab Develops and Shares Powerful Pest ID Tools

Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health have developed a blood test to measure the pace of biological aging. Based on an analysis of chemical tags on the DNA contained in white blood cells called DNA methylation marks, the new test is named DunedinPACE, after the Dunedin Birth Cohort used to develop it. DunedinPACE (stands for Pace of Aging Computed from the Epigenome) is a new addition to a fast-growing list of DNA methylation tests designed to measure aging and contributes value-added over and above the current state of the art. The findings are published online in the journal e-Life.

