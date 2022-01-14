ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita's Easy Chili

Cover picture for the articleUse the recipe as a guide, OK? Chili is one of those meals that gives a lot of leeway, so you can add more of any ingredient. 2 cans beans of your choice, one drained, one not (I used kidney and red beans) 14.5 oz. can beef broth +...

SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
jamiesfeast.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
selmasun.com

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken and Dumplings

I’m not sure what it is about a big ol’ pot of chicken and dumplings, but sometimes there’s just nothing that fills your stomach and warms your soul quite like it. It’s got to be one of my favorite comfort foods. And while there are plenty of shortcuts out there (and y’all know I love a shortcut), sometimes you want the old-school, authentic favorite. This is that recipe. Though I do offer up a few shortcuts in the post, I just can’t help myself.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Funeral Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Funeral Potatoes (aka Cheesy Potatoes or Party Potatoes)are the perfect classic comfort food if you’re looking for a tasty dish to serve at your next family dinner. This recipe is perfect if you want to whip up something in a hurry with ingredients like frozen hashbrowns, cream of chicken soup, and corn flakes.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
FOOD & DRINKS

