FROM THE PULPIT

I read an article the other day about the way that we consciously raise children hoping that they will have strong self-esteem, by praising them constantly and smoothing out every wrinkle for them. The psychologist writing the article made the point that, actually, facing adversity, disappointment, and difficulty is what builds self-esteem and self-efficacy. It seems so natural, when we love someone, to want the best for them, to keep them from every ill and every harm. But a crucial spiritual question for our time is: Can we love and receive love without needing to fix? Can we love and be beloved in an imperfect world?

SAINT HELENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO