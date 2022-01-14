FROM THE PULPIT

“Tomorrow I will stand on top of the hill.” (Shemos 17:9) Our parsha recounts the splitting of the sea and the beginning of our travels in the desert. While most of the world was awestruck with the tremendous miracles performed for the Jewish people, Amalek launched a vicious surprise attack. Completely unprepared and inexperienced in warfare, we quickly assembled an ad-hoc army with Yehoshua appointed by Moshe as general, and Moshe ascended to the top of a nearby hill. When Moshe lifted his hand, we prevailed in battle, and when he lowered it, we faltered. What connection did Moshe’s hand have with the success of our people in battle? And why did Moshe find going up on a hill the best way to help his people down below?
